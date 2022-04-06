Wing Finance (WING) Price Down 3% This Week

Wing Finance (WING) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Wing Finance has a market capitalization of $23.50 million and $2.76 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing Finance coin can now be bought for about $9.66 or 0.00022138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00045651 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,192.72 or 0.07313248 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,788.85 or 1.00302850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00051471 BTC.

Wing Finance Coin Profile

Wing Finance was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,427,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,169 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

