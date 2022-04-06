Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director Michael M. Mcnamara Sells 2,500 Shares

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

WDAY opened at $239.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,397.20 and a beta of 1.37. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.90 and a 52-week high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WDAY. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Workday from $345.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.33.

Workday Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

