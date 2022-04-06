Wownero (WOW) Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges

Wownero (WOW) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. During the last seven days, Wownero has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000314 BTC on major exchanges. Wownero has a market capitalization of $7.15 million and approximately $20,823.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001766 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00045879 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Wownero Profile

WOW is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars.

