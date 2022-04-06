WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Trading Down 1.9%

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.97 and last traded at $44.97. 318 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 397,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.69.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.20 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 42.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 9.14%.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 18,980 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total transaction of $977,280.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 6,323 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $328,353.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,319 shares of company stock worth $1,358,781 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 406.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 3,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

