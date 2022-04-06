X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on XFOR. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ XFOR opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

X4 Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XFOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.56). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 268,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 227.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10,474 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 84.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 25,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

