Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (OTCMKTS:XBC.V) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (OTCMKTS:XBC.V – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XBC.V shares. TD Securities raised shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -203.67. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.74 and a 52-week high of C$10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

