XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly Sells 18,000 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total value of $935,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

XPEL stock opened at $49.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.28 and its 200-day moving average is $67.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 1.92. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.28 and a twelve month high of $103.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.93 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.99% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on XPEL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on XPEL from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in XPEL by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,271,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,810,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in XPEL by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in XPEL by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 20,928 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in XPEL by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in XPEL by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,464,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,306,000 after purchasing an additional 502,849 shares in the last quarter.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

