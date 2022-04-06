Xponance Inc. Acquires 2,408 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $8,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AON. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in AON by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in AON by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $328.75. 12,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.68 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $297.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $223.19 and a twelve month high of $331.89.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. AON’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. AON’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

AON announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AON. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.06.

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 616 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.72, for a total value of $174,771.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $25,281.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,390 shares of company stock worth $11,982,022. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

