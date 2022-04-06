Xponance Inc. Boosts Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,137 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,072,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,493,000 after acquiring an additional 403,925 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 45.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,806 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 56,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JCI traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.34. 119,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,269,843. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $59.53 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 63.64%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,856 shares of company stock worth $1,011,751. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.86.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

