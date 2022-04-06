Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $10,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ODFL traded down $5.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $263.48. 37,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,975. The business’s 50 day moving average is $305.70 and its 200-day moving average is $321.81. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $242.31 and a 1 year high of $373.58. The company has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.50%.

ODFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

