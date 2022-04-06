Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,462 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $8,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after buying an additional 9,746 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 677,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,249,000 after purchasing an additional 310,455 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 91,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 367,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,781,000 after purchasing an additional 176,924 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.21.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.15. The stock had a trading volume of 181,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,655,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $65.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.47. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

