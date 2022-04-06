Xponance Inc. Buys 1,319 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $633,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $479.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,854. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $451.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $463.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $414.08 and a 1-year high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ROP. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

