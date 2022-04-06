Xponance Inc. Buys 15,630 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,630 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $12,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.73.

Shares of APD traded down $3.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $247.97. 8,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645,466. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.92. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The company has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.19%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

