Xponance Inc. Buys 1,789 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,275 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $8,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $1,234,000. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Fortinet by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 29,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts have commented on FTNT shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $364.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.30.
Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.13. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The business had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.
In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total value of $716,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total transaction of $989,257.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,250 shares of company stock worth $4,102,974. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.
