Xponance Inc. Buys 1,789 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,275 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $8,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $1,234,000. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Fortinet by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 29,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on FTNT shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $364.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.30.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $9.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $332.03. 18,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,034. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $187.51 and a one year high of $371.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a PE ratio of 92.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.13. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The business had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total value of $716,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total transaction of $989,257.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,250 shares of company stock worth $4,102,974. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile (Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.