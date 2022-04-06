Xponance Inc. Buys 7,170 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in 3M by 77.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 60.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.73.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $148.82. The company had a trading volume of 23,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,454,653. 3M has a 1-year low of $139.74 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $84.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 58.89%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

