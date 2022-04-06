Xponance Inc. Cuts Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 55,823 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Textron by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 418.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Textron by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.22.

In other news, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 29,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $2,160,887.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $16,670,843.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 347,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,675. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TXT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.70. 24,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,708. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $56.52 and a one year high of $79.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.17 and a 200 day moving average of $73.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.71.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.42%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

