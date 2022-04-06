Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $9,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Cigna by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Cigna by 248.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,801 shares of company stock worth $2,475,143 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI traded up $3.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,418. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.56. The company has a market capitalization of $79.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 28.46%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.26.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

