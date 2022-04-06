Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,853 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $10,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 65,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 149,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 24,534 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 29,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KMI traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $18.97. The company had a trading volume of 209,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,796,036. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average of $17.10. The company has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $19.40.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 138.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Barclays upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.27.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

