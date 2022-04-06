Xponance Inc. Has $3.15 Million Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLX traded down $1.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.06. The stock had a trading volume of 50,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,391. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $127.02 and a 12 month high of $196.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 72.08, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.06.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 233.17%.

Several research firms recently commented on CLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $148.31.

Clorox Profile (Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.