Xponance Inc. Has $3.35 Million Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,548 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 21,850 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in PulteGroup by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,972,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,600,000 after buying an additional 376,559 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in PulteGroup by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,864,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,732,000 after buying an additional 61,323 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 5,763 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 645,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,653,000 after buying an additional 90,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.17.

Shares of PulteGroup stock traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.71. 116,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,625,220. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.16. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.04%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup (Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.