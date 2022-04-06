Xponance Inc. Increases Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,083,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,230,000 after buying an additional 153,816 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,112,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.45. 18,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,986,407. The company has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $94.91 and a one year high of $135.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.62 and a 200 day moving average of $118.36.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 41.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $160.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.05.

In related news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $568,481.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

