Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WAT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter worth about $1,744,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Waters by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 8.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Waters by 2.3% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 162,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,007,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,009 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

NYSE:WAT traded down $4.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $301.16. The stock had a trading volume of 11,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,771. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.04. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $294.17 and a 12-month high of $428.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.40 million. Waters had a return on equity of 239.12% and a net margin of 24.87%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WAT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.67.

Waters Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.