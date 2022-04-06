Xponance Inc. Purchases 7,119 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,119 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $3,615,000. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in Fiserv by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 17,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Fiserv by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 142,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.41.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.12. 40,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,114,834. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.30 and a 200 day moving average of $102.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.91 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $68.08 billion, a PE ratio of 51.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,439. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

