Xponance Inc. Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 135,818 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,532 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $21,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.72.

Shares of DIS traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.41. 405,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,598,169. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.25. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $128.38 and a 52-week high of $191.28. The company has a market cap of $241.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.73, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,472. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.