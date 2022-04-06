Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Trading Up 10.9%

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 10.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $4.98. Approximately 11,937 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 715,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.53. The company has a market cap of $703.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.56.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm had revenue of $67.56 million for the quarter.
About Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)
Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.
