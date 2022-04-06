Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Trading Up 10.9%

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 10.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $4.98. Approximately 11,937 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 715,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.53. The company has a market cap of $703.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.56.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm had revenue of $67.56 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 3,711.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 912,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 888,695 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,578,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 167,968 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 973.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 168,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 152,816 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $915,000. Institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

About Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

