Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.42

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$7.42 and last traded at C$7.39, with a volume of 2213858 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.23.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. CSFB set a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold to C$6.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 60.16%.

In other Yamana Gold news, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 6,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.72, for a total transaction of C$36,733.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$770,575.52. Also, Director Peter Marrone sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total transaction of C$522,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,092,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,920,824.64. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 332,331 shares of company stock worth $1,997,880.

About Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

