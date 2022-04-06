Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$590.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on YRI. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$56.17.

Shares of TSE:YRI traded up C$0.09 on Tuesday, reaching C$7.19. 986,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,169,248. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27.

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 13,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.64, for a total value of C$74,707.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,458 shares in the company, valued at C$730,143.12. Also, Director Peter Marrone sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total transaction of C$522,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,092,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,920,824.64. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 332,331 shares of company stock worth $1,997,880.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

