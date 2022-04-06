Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 924,128 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,306,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Southwestern Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 25,106 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,474,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 103,326 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 52,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 933,919 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 107,800 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.07. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $7.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 117.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 278.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SWN shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.85.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

