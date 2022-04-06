Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 67,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 116,073.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,298,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294,700 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,791,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,610 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 196.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,702,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,703 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1,076.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 633,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,803,000 after purchasing an additional 579,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,657,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,251,000 after purchasing an additional 548,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $60,153.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $156,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,930 shares of company stock valued at $495,504 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $90.09 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $92.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.00 and a 200-day moving average of $85.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 72.03%.

ES has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.22.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

