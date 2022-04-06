Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 106,342 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 106,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,601,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Steel Dynamics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 97.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

STLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.83.

Shares of STLD opened at $82.54 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.53 and a 12 month high of $89.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.41.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Profile (Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.