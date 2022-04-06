Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 22,397 PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,503,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in PerkinElmer by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in PerkinElmer by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in PerkinElmer by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in PerkinElmer by 5.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKI opened at $166.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.20. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $126.75 and a one year high of $203.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.47%.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PKI. StockNews.com began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.37.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

