Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 48,925 Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 48,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WH opened at $84.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.89. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.24 and a 12 month high of $93.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.62.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.23%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

