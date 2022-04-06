Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $4.57 Million in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 41,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter worth about $43,596,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,370,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,451,000 after buying an additional 38,732 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on DIOD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Diodes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $79.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.90. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $113.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $480.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.20 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Diodes news, SVP Julie Holland sold 31,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $2,667,097.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total value of $446,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,635 shares of company stock worth $3,404,565 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

