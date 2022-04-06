Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $4.86 Million in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 53,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,863,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,520 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,527,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $66.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. GXO Logistics Inc has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $105.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.21 and its 200 day moving average is $84.43.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that GXO Logistics Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $282,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GXO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upgraded GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.87.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

