Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $6.43 Million in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,737 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 474.4% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 89,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,849,000 after buying an additional 73,823 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 413.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 308.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET opened at $141.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.07. The company has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.22. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $148.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total value of $5,118,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total transaction of $145,943.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 700,195 shares of company stock worth $84,640,391 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANET. Vertical Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.24.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

