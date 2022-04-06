Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $7.08 Million in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 28,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,084,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,789,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,867,000 after purchasing an additional 52,216 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,034,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,974,000 after acquiring an additional 173,218 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,431,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,284,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 965,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 636,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,601,000 after acquiring an additional 64,973 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.06.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $249.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.73 and a 1 year high of $259.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.50.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 43.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 88.46%.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

