Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $7.18 Million in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 92,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,181,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Cognex at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Cognex by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 104,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at $115,893,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 450,266.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 13,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 13,508 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,789 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bright Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cognex during the 4th quarter worth about $1,555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $77.80 on Wednesday. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.29.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $244.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CGNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cognex from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cognex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.20.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

