Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New $4.64 Million Investment in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.62, for a total transaction of $601,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.31, for a total value of $60,741.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,975 shares of company stock worth $5,692,940 over the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VeriSign in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $223.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.41 and its 200 day moving average is $224.15. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.92. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.53 and a fifty-two week high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.12% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The company had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

