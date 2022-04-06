Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New $6.05 Million Investment in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 87,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Darling Ingredients as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $8,141,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 772.6% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 29,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 26,129 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $80.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.42. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.70 and a 1 year high of $85.98.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 13.73%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DAR shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

In related news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $4,137,564.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $56,901.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,904. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

