Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 66,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of MaxLinear as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William Torgerson sold 15,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $827,286.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $794,273.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,240 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MXL opened at $52.72 on Wednesday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.99.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MXL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

