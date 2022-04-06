Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 102,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,835,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $470,000. Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 28,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 240,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEG. Evercore ISI upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.91.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $323,571.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $696,158.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,146 shares of company stock worth $2,029,395 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $70.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.70, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.96 and a 12 month high of $71.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.63.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently -167.44%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

