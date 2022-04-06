Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,724,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DGX opened at $133.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.12. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $125.69 and a 52 week high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

DGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.58.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

