Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 19,380 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,539,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $379.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $376.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.23.

SBA Communications stock opened at $360.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $321.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.65. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $274.60 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15. The company has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.28 and a beta of 0.44.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,260 shares of company stock worth $1,404,992 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

