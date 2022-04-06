Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,803,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Williams-Sonoma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,532,000 after acquiring an additional 115,657 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.7% in the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,022,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $181,317,000 after acquiring an additional 46,315 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 917,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 8.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 872,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,683,000 after purchasing an additional 70,514 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 25.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 842,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,449,000 after purchasing an additional 168,494 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Gordon Haskett raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.52.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $148.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.54. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.85 and a 12-month high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 19.18%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $312,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,030 shares of company stock worth $4,173,666 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

