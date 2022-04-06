Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 113,883 Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 113,883 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,922,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 36.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 178,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 47,657 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 15.0% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 9.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,321,796 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $79,823,000 after purchasing an additional 116,040 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the third quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the third quarter worth $57,893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on TWTR shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Twitter from $79.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.81.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $50.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89. The company has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of -169.93 and a beta of 0.80. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $73.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.47.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $161,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,614 shares of company stock valued at $744,993. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Profile (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.