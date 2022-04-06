Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes $6.27 Million Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 105,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,269,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Alcoa as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa by 138.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Alcoa during the third quarter worth approximately $12,221,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in Alcoa during the third quarter worth approximately $23,237,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Alcoa during the third quarter worth approximately $2,246,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,788,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

In other Alcoa news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $14,436,471.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $2,133,797.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 326,109 shares of company stock worth $20,224,090.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $87.71 on Wednesday. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $98.09. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.25.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.46. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AA. Citigroup increased their price target on Alcoa from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Alcoa from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Alcoa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.