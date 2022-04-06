Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes $7.31 Million Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,314,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Omnicell as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 397,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,248,000 after purchasing an additional 17,747 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Omnicell by 100.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Omnicell by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter valued at approximately $568,000.

OMCL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.71.

OMCL opened at $126.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 77.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.92 and a 200-day moving average of $157.89. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.81 and a fifty-two week high of $187.29.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $311.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Omnicell’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

