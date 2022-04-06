Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,334,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 9,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 869.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $151.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a PE ratio of 104.52 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.70 and a 1-year high of $160.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.20.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bernstein Bank cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.29.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $506,079.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $473,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,847,410 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

