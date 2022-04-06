Zacks: Analysts Anticipate America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Will Announce Earnings of $3.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) to report $3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.51 and the lowest is $2.93. America’s Car-Mart reported earnings of $6.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full-year earnings of $12.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.57 to $13.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.59 to $12.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow America’s Car-Mart.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $291.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.80 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 25.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRMT shares. Bank of America lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, America’s Car-Mart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.92.

Shares of CRMT stock opened at $80.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.44. America’s Car-Mart has a twelve month low of $79.62 and a twelve month high of $177.45.

In other news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $143,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRMT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 125.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 10.8% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

About America’s Car-Mart (Get Rating)

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2021, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on America’s Car-Mart (CRMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.