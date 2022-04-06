Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) to Post $0.06 EPS

Brokerages forecast that BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) will report $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGSF’s earnings. BGSF posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGSF will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.27 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BGSF.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. BGSF had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 17.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BGSF in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of BGSF stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $12.80. The stock had a trading volume of 7,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,917. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. BGSF has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $15.65. The stock has a market cap of $133.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in BGSF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in BGSF by 1,624.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BGSF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGSF in the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BGSF in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. 43.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

